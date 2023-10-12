Jordan sends relief plane to Gaza

Amman: Jordan on Thursday dispatched a plane with humanitarian aid, including essential medical supplies to the Gaza Strip.

The relief plane will land in Egypt before making its way to the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing, following coordination with Egyptian authorities, the state-run Petra news agency reported.

The aid is aimed at helping ensure medical treatments amid the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip, Xinhua news agency reported.

Also Read Twelve UN employees killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) on October 7 launched a surprise attack on southern Israeli towns adjacent to the Gaza Strip, prompting Israel to launch retaliatory strikes on Gaza.

Both sides have suffered heavy casualties, with a death toll amounting to more than 2,600 as of Thursday.