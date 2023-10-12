Jordan sends relief plane to Gaza

The relief plane will land in Egypt before making its way to the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 12th October 2023 7:45 pm IST
The aid is aimed at helping ensure medical treatments amid the ongoing conflict in the Gaza (Photo/X)

Amman: Jordan on Thursday dispatched a plane with humanitarian aid, including essential medical supplies to the Gaza Strip.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The relief plane will land in Egypt before making its way to the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing, following coordination with Egyptian authorities, the state-run Petra news agency reported.

The aid is aimed at helping ensure medical treatments amid the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip, Xinhua news agency reported.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Twelve UN employees killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) on October 7 launched a surprise attack on southern Israeli towns adjacent to the Gaza Strip, prompting Israel to launch retaliatory strikes on Gaza.

Both sides have suffered heavy casualties, with a death toll amounting to more than 2,600 as of Thursday.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 12th October 2023 7:45 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button