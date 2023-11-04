Jordan to host meeting between Arab FMs, Blinken over Gaza

Secretary-General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization will also attend the meeting.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 4th November 2023 12:45 pm IST
Flag of Jordan

Amman: The foreign ministers of Jordan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Egypt will meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Amman on Saturday to look into a ceasefire in Gaza, according to a statement from the Jordanian Foreign Ministry.

The Secretary-General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization will also attend the meeting, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statement.

Also Read
Piyush Goyal bolsters India-Saudi Arabia partnership in food, pharma sectors

The top Arab diplomats will hold a coordination meeting before meeting with Blinken.

MS Education Academy

During their meeting with Blinken, the top Arab diplomats will reaffirm the Arab stance, calling for an immediate ceasefire and the urgent and immediate delivery of humanitarian assistance to the besieged strip.

The Arab foreign ministers will also discuss with Blinken how to contain the Israel-Hamas conflict and prevent it from spreading to the region.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 4th November 2023 12:45 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button