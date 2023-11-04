Piyush Goyal bolsters India-Saudi Arabia partnership in food, pharma sectors

New Delhi: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal convened a meeting with the President of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, Hisham Aljadhey, to fortify the partnership between India and Saudi Arabia in the food and pharmaceutical sectors.

“Minister Piyush Goyal held a meeting with Dr. Hisham Aljadhey, President of the Saudi Food & Drug Authority. Explored avenues to expand collaboration in the food & pharmaceutical sectors to further strengthen the India-Saudi Arabia partnership,” Piyush Goyal’s office posted on X (formerly Twitter).

سررت بحضور مؤتمر الغذاء العالمي الهندي 2023 والمعرض المُصاحب له الذي يحظى بمشاركة 1000 شركة، وبحثت مع أبرز الجهات والشركات فرص التعاون في مجال سلامة الغذاء، وتعزيز صادرات الغذاء الصحي.

كما التقيت على هامش المؤتمر بعدد من الوزراء في قطاعات الأغذية والزراعة والاستثمار. pic.twitter.com/62K95bdgFc — أ.د. هشام الجضعي Hisham Aljadhey (@aljadhey) November 3, 2023

During the meeting, the Indian Food and Processed Products Export Development Authority and the President of the Saudi Food & Drug Authority discussed aspects of joint cooperation in the areas of investment in food while preserving its safety and ensuring its quality for consumers.

“During my meeting with the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), I discussed the areas of joint cooperation in the fields of investment in food while maintaining its safety and ensuring its quality for consumers in accordance with the regulations and requirements of SFDA,” Hisham Aljadhey posted on X.

I was pleased to meet with the Minister of Commerce & Industry of India, Mr. @PiyushGoyal, to discuss strengthening the partnership in the field of food and medicine exports to Saudi Arabia and the solutions for the challenges they face to ensure their safety and quality, as well… pic.twitter.com/HF2nX27vHZ — أ.د. هشام الجضعي Hisham Aljadhey (@aljadhey) November 3, 2023

Earlier today, the President of the Saudi Food & Drug Authority, Hisham Aljadhey, met with the Director General of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, Dr. Rajiv Singh Raghuvanshi, to discuss aspects of joint cooperation between the two countries in enhancing the safety and quality of medicines and medical products.

Additionally, Union Minister Piyush Goyal also held a meeting with Carlos Favaro, Minister of Agriculture and Livestock of Brazil.