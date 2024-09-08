Jordanian driver shoots 3 Israelis ; Netanyahu blames 'murderous ideology' led by Iran

Tel Aviv: A Jordanian driver arrived at the Allenby Bridge in a truck, exited the vehicle, and opened fire on Israeli security forces, which resulted in the killing of three Israelis before being shot dead by security personnel.

The IDF labelled the man “a terrorist” who arrived at the Jordan Valley crossing in a truck. They stated on X that soldiers were deployed to the scene to “rule out the possibility of the truck being rigged with explosives.”

In response to the incident, a Jordanian border official reported that at least two dozen Jordanian truck drivers in the offloading area had been detained by the IDF for questioning.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu conveyed condolences to the victims’ families and said that his country is surrounded by a murderous ideology that is led by “Iran’s axis of evil.”

The Israeli PM commented, “Last weekend, the German newspaper Bild published an official Hamas document that revealed its action plan: to sow discord among us, to use psychological warfare on the hostages’ families, to apply internal and external political pressure on the Government of Israel, to tear us apart from within, and to continue the war until further notice, until Israel is defeated.”

“The great majority of Israel’s citizens are not falling into this Hamas trap. They know that we are fully committed to achieving the objectives of the war: to eliminate Hamas, to return all of our hostages, to ensure that Gaza never again constitutes a threat to Israel, and to return our residents in the north and south securely to their homes,” he added.

