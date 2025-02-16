Jordan’s Princess Iman welcomes baby girl: Meet Princess Amina!

Amman: Jordan’s Princess Iman bint Abdullah II and her husband, Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, have welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Princess Amina.

Queen Rania, the princess’s mother, shared the news on Instagram on Sunday, February 16.

“My darling Iman is now a mother. We’re grateful and overjoyed to meet Amina, our family’s newest blessing. Congratulations Jameel and Iman — may God bless you and your precious little girl,” she wrote in a heartfelt post.

King Abdullah II also celebrated the birth of his granddaughter on X, sharing a touching message in Arabic along with a photo of baby Amina.

“I congratulate my dearest Iman and dear Jameel on their newborn daughter, Amina. We praise Allah for His countless blessings and ask Him to protect her and make her among the righteous. May God protect you, Grandpa,” he wrote.

The announcement follows Queen Rania’s earlier Instagram post in January, where she revealed Princess Iman’s pregnancy.

Princess Iman married Thermiotis in an elegant ceremony at the King’s Palace (Jordan House) on March 12, 2023, attended by 150 guests.

Princess Amina is the second grandchild of Queen Rania and King Abdullah II. Their first grandchild, also a girl, was born in August to Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah and Princess Rajwa Al-Hussein. She was named Iman in honor of her aunt.