Journalist asks why Modi does not brief media, gets schooled in civilisation, yoga

A question on human rights violations and why Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has failed to hold a press conference back home and abroad led to tense moments between a Norwegian journalist and the Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West) Sibi George.

Instead, Helle Lyng of the Oslo-based paper Dagsavisen, was schooled on India’s 5,000-year-old ancient civilisation, the world’s largest democracy, AI summits, the COVID-19 pandemic, the Constitution and yoga. But no mention of the rising hate crimes against minorities or why Modi does not address the press even after 15 years in office.

“We have a Constitution which guarantees the rights of the people, fundamental rights of the people. We have equal rights for the women of our country, which is very important,” was Sibi George’s response.

“In 1947, we gave the freedom to vote to our women. In many countries, I know, the voting right for women came several decades after India gave that freedom,” he added.

When Lyng tried to repeat her original question, the interaction quickly escalated. “Please do not interrupt me. This is my press conference,” he snapped back.

Lyng left the press briefing.

George went on to highlight India’s recent Assembly elections, praising the massive voter turnout as proof of the country’s vibrant democratic process and reiterating that India remains the world’s largest democracy.

“We are one-sixth of the world’s total population, but not one-sixth of the world’s problems; we have a Constitution that guarantees fundamental rights of the people,” he said.

Lastly, he did mention Lyng’s question on human rights violations, saying, “If anyone whose rights are violated, they have the right to go to the courts.”

However, by this time, George seems to lose his cool altogether and started blaming independent media that it is because of them, many outside India have no idea what the country stands for.

“People have no understanding. They read one or two news reports published by some god-forsaken ignorant NGOs and then come and ask questions,” he said.

Full blown clash at MEA presser as reporter asks "why should India be trusted".



MEA's Secy West @AmbSibiGeorge responds by India's role in providing global help during Covid, India's constitution, fundamental rights.



The reporter leaves the presser, then later comes back. pic.twitter.com/K3OyZZ6Z2h — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) May 18, 2026

Helle Lyng had previously shared another video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi standing by his counterpart, Jonas Gahr Støre.

“Prime Minister Modi, why don’t you take some questions from the freest press in the world?” called out Lyng.

Modi calmly walked out of the room; her question was unanswered.

Later, she shared her experience on X, saying she did not expect the walk-out.

Lyng was unsurprised. “Prime minister of India, Narendra Modi, would not take my question, I was not expecting him to,” she wrote on X. “Norway has the number one spot on the World Press Freedom Index, India is at 157th, competing with Palestine, Emirates & Cuba. It is our job to question the powers we cooperate with.”

Primeminister of India, Narendra Modi, would not take my question, I was not expecting him to.



Norway has the number one spot on the World Press Freedom Index, India is at 157th, competing with Palestine, Emirates & Cuba.



It is our job to question the powers we cooperate… pic.twitter.com/vZHYZnAvev — Helle Lyng (@HelleLyngSvends) May 18, 2026

Modi is on a five-day tour to the United Arab Emirates and the European tour.

The incident marks the latest flashpoint in a tour increasingly overshadowed by questions on press freedom and democratic rights in India. Even before Modi arrived at the Dutch Prime Minister’s official residence, Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten told local media that the Netherlands and several Europ

Modi has always avoided interacting with the press, whether in India or the foreign media. The last and probably the only time he interacted was during his 2023 White House visit, when the then-Biden administration announced a joint press conference.

Wall Street Journal reporter Sabrina Siddiqui questioned the prime minister about blatant discrimination against minorities, especially the Muslim community, and what steps his government is willing to take to improve their degrading situation.

Modi deflected the question and spoke about India and its long history with democracy. Sabrina Siddiqui later received a volley of hate comments from right-wing aligned organisations, including Bharatiya Janata Party leaders.

India currently ranks 157th out of 180 countries on the 2026 World Press Freedom Index published by Reporters Without Borders on April 30. It is behind Palestine, the UAE, and Cuba.