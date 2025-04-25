Journalist booked for extortion, blackmail in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A journalist from Hyderabad was on Thursday, April 24 booked for extortion and blackmail.

The accused identified as Menam Shyam is reportedly employed at Q-News owned by Congress MLC Teen Maar Mallanna.

The complainant, Laxmi Kantha Rao Thota filed a complaint with the Rajendranagar police stating that on April 15, Shyam contacted him, introduced himself as a journalist from the Praja Voice news channel and sought an appointment.

Later that evening, at around 7.30 pm, Shyam and his associates met the complainant in MLA Quarters in Hyderguda.

Shyam allegedly claimed to possess sensitive information provided by one Nirupa Anil Kumar Dadania and demanded Rs 5 crore for not making the content public.

According to Rajendranagar police, Shyam threatened to release a video and warned that he would involve the complainant’s family if the amount was not paid.

Subsequently, on April 21, Shyam allegedly sent screenshot images containing false, fabricated and malicious content to the complainant’s associate, Naresh Naidu, with instructions to forward them to the complainant.

Also Read AIMIM wins Hyderabad local bodies MLC election, defeats BJP

The complainant further alleged that the crime was conspired and executed jointly by Nirupa Anil Kumar Dadania and Shyam, police said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered, invoking Sections 308(3), 351(3), 352 and 61(2) read with Section 3(5) of the BNS and Section 3(2) of the SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The suspects were reportedly summoned for questioning.

Shyam was later produced before the Upparpally court and remanded to judicial custody on Thursday, police added.