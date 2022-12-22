Journey of Lionel Messi from battling GHD to world’s famous footballer

The journey of FIFA World Cup Golden Ball winner Lionel Messi from battling against growth hormone deficiency (GHD) to the world’s famous footballer will inspire everyone.

Messi who was born on June 24, 1987, in Rosario, Argentina was diagnosed with the deficiency at the age of 11 years. Although he was playing well at a local club, he was the smallest among the children of his age.

As a part of the treatment to the deficiency, he had to be injected with growth hormone every night. As the treatment was expensive for his family, they could not continue it for a long time.

Despite knowing that he is a great asset to the club, it refused to help him in paying his medical bills.

FC Barcelona offered help to Lionel Messi

It is when FC Barcelona decided to help him and bear all the medical costs. He was also offered a spot on their team. At that time, Messi was 13 years old.

After getting the offer from FC Barcelona, Lionel Messi and his family shifted to Spain. At the age of 17-year-old, he scored a goal and become the youngest player in the professional football club’s history to do so.

When #Messi was 11, he was diagnosed w/growth hormone deficiency (GHD), a condition caused by insufficient amounts of growth hormone in the body, leading to an impaired growth & development. His family cud not afford the treatment for long.



then miracle happened.. #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/JnhrdzEIR8 — Naresh Nambisan | നരേഷ് 🧘‍♂️ (@nareshbahrain) December 19, 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022

Fast forward to December 2022, Lionel Messi was in top form throughout the FIFA World Cup 2022 tournament. Scoring crucial goals, converting penalties, and assisting his teammates in scoring, the 35-year-old legend did it all.

Later, the Argentina legend was awarded the Golden Ball, the honour given to the best player of a FIFA World Cup.

Also Read Shakira spotlights Iran’s footballer Amir Nasr who faces death penalty

In the tournament, he become the second-highest goal scorer, next to France’s Kylian Mbappe, who scored eight goals. He also engineered three assists which were converted into goals.

Lionel Messi’s journey from battling from GHD to fulfilling dream of winning the FIFA World Cup title once again proved that nothing is impossible for a willing heart.