Journo threatened for writing article against Piyush Goyal, case filed

Mumbai: Four unidentified persons were booked on Saturday for threatening a woman journalist in Mumbai over a newspaper article, a police official said.

Sukhda Sadanand Purav of a Maratha daily, in her complaint at MHB police station in Borivali West, said she had published an article on April 14 about Union Minister and BJP’s Mumbai North Lok Sabha candidate Piyush Goyal reportedly having trouble due to the smell of fish while on a campaign trail.

Four men came to her residence on Thursday night and warned her against publishing such articles, the MHB police official said quoting her complaint.

Four persons have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 448 (house trespass), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) and further probe was underway, he said.