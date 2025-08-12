Jr assistant at Vikarabad collector’s office caught taking bribe

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) trapped a junior assistant working at the Vikarabad collector office for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 15,000 from a person on Tuesday, August 12.

The junior assistant, K Sujatha, had demanded the bribe amount from a person for processing the documents about two acres of land and dispatching it to the Tahsildar Nawabpet office, said the ACB official.

Also Read Dy Executive Engineer in Telangana ACB’s net for taking Rs 11K bribe

On a complaint, the ACB laid a trap and caught the junior assistant red-handed. She is being produced before the court and remanded.

The case is under investigation.