Jr assistant at Vikarabad collector’s office caught taking bribe

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) trapped a junior assistant working at the Vikarabad collector office for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 15,000 from a person on Tuesday, August 12.
The junior assistant, K Sujatha, had demanded the bribe amount from a person for processing the documents about two acres of land and dispatching it to the Tahsildar Nawabpet office, said the ACB official.
On a complaint, the ACB laid a trap and caught the junior assistant red-handed. She is being produced before the court and remanded.
The case is under investigation.