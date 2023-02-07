Jr NTR loses cool over fans – Watch

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Jr NTR was last seen in the highly acclaimed film RRR directed by SS Rajamouli. His fans are eagerly awaiting updates on his next project, especially as it marks his second collaboration with filmmaker Koratala Shiva after the blockbuster hit ‘Janatha Garage’.

Jr. NTR recently attended the pre-release event for his brother Kalyan Ram’s film ‘Amigo’ as the Chief Guest. However, his reaction to the fans who asked about his upcoming movie updates has left everyone shocked. Despite his calm personality, it appeared as though Jr. NTR was slightly frustrated with his fans.

In a reply to the audience who asked him about his movie updates, Jr NTR said, “Sometimes, when we’re working on a film, there isn’t much information to share. We can’t keep sharing updates on a daily or hourly basis. As much as I understand your excitement and the urge, sometimes all of this leads to a lot of pressure on the producer as well as the filmmaker. Due to the pressure, sometimes we end up sharing an update which doesn’t have much value which upsets the fans even more,” he said.

Apart from Koratala Siva’s ‘NTR 30’, Tarak also has a film in the works with KGF director Prashanth Neel titled as ‘NTR31’.