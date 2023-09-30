Jr NTR, Salman Khan to share screen for first time; Details inside

If rumours are to be believed, this cinematic universe will include a number of films, such as War 2 starring NTR and Hrithik Roshan

Jr NTR and Salman Khan (Instagram)

Mumbai: South superstar NTR may have gained popularity worldwide after RRR and he is set to make his debut in Bollywood with ‘War 2’. It is predicted that keeping in view the popularity of NTR in South India, ‘War 2’ makers offered a role to the actor.

If you are one of the NTR fans, here is great news for you as it is reported that Tarak might be seen in the Salman Khan starrer ‘ Tiger 3’ too. Yes, you heard it right, to make ‘Tiger 3’ one of the most successful films, makers are planning to entertain audiences with these two superstars in the same film.

It is also rumoured that NTR’s brief character from War 2 may be introduced to drag South audiences.

Earlier, we have seen that Salman Khan was seen in Southern Avtar in ‘Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. We even saw Ram Charan making a special appearance in one of the songs. The Southern touch has helped the makers to drag the audiences and it is expected that Salman Khan and NTR combo will make the movie an interesting and appealing one.

Salman Khan from Tiger 3 (Twitter)

Tiger 3 is slated to release on November 10 during Diwali and NTR fans are excited to watch him alongside Bhaijaan. The movie, which has been directed by Maneesh Sharma also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in important roles.

Tags
