Jr NTR’s Devara event in Hyderabad: Expected guest list

Hyderabad: The Telugu film industry is full of excitement as Devara: Part 1, starring Jr NTR, is all set to release worldwide on September 27, 2024. Directed by Koratala Siva, this action-packed film is creating a lot of buzz, and fans can’t wait for it to hit theaters.

Jr NTR’s Promotion Tour Across India

To promote Devara, Jr NTR has been traveling across India. He recently visited Chennai, creating excitement among fans. His promotion tour will continue through various cities in North India, and there’s even talk of him going to the USA to promote the movie internationally.

Exactly one week from today by this time.

Only one name will be heard and it’s #Devara 🔥



pic.twitter.com/tbfvLQkJ5e — Devara (@DevaraMovie) September 20, 2024

Devara Pre-Release Event in Hyderabad

Before the movie’s release, a big pre-release event is planned for September 22, 2024, in Hyderabad. While the exact location isn’t confirmed yet, rumors suggest it will be held at the Novotel. Originally, the team wanted to hold the event outdoors, but due to possible rain, they decided to go with an indoor venue.

Special Guests at the Event?

Latest update has it that top three big directors will be attending Devara event in Hyderabad. SS Rajamouli, Trivikram Srinivas, and Prashanth Neel—three of the most famous directors in Tollywood—will be there. These directors have a close bond with Jr NTR, making the event even more special.

The entire cast and crew, including Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and music composer Anirudh Ravichander, are also set to attend the event, adding even more star power to the already exciting pre-release celebration.

Huge Excitement for Devara’s Release

With the release date getting closer, the excitement for Devara is skyrocketing. Special 1:08 AM shows are planned across Telugu states so that fans can watch the movie as soon as it’s out.

Devara is produced by NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, with a big budget to ensure the movie looks fantastic. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who is known for his catchy songs and powerful background scores. With his music, the action scenes are sure to feel even more intense.