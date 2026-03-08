Jr NTR’s hospital event in Bengaluru sees massive fan turnout

Hyderabad: Tollywood star Jr NTR created a huge fan frenzy during his visit to Bengaluru on Sunday for the inauguration of a new facility at KIMS Hospitals in Mahadevapura. Thousands of fans gathered at the venue to catch a glimpse of the actor, leading to chaotic scenes that briefly disrupted the event.

Huge crowd gathers for actor’s arrival

The actor arrived in Bengaluru to inaugurate the new PES Super Speciality Block at KIMS Hospital. From the moment he reached the city, large crowds followed his convoy and gathered outside the hospital premises.

Be Safe Guys 🙏



Escalator Glass Damaged #NTR pic.twitter.com/E1Oxx9XByM — Milagro Movies (@MilagroMovies) March 8, 2026

Fans shouted slogans, waved at the actor, and tried to move closer despite the security arrangements. Videos circulating on social media showed hundreds of enthusiastic fans filling the hospital entrance and lobby while security personnel struggled to manage the crowd.

At one point, the situation resembled a rally as fans continued chanting slogans and cheering loudly for the star.

Escalator damaged amid crowd rush

The excitement quickly turned chaotic when fans rushed inside the hospital building to get closer to the actor. According to reports, many people crowded onto an escalator inside the hospital complex.

Due to the heavy pressure and uncontrolled movement, the escalator was reportedly damaged. Some furniture in the reception area was also affected during the rush.

World's biggest Masss hero ki nene ! Ane signature idhivaraku nuvvu chesevadivi kaani ee madhya nee fans ey chesthunnaru @Tarak9999 Tigeruuu🔥☠️#JrNTR #NTR pic.twitter.com/DTOJXcnI7u — Karthikuuu (@Anchor_Karthik_) March 8, 2026

Police officers stationed at the venue intervened to control the crowd. Officials reportedly carried out a mild lathi charge to disperse the fans and restore order. Authorities then created a security corridor so that the actor could safely enter the hospital and complete the inauguration ceremony.

Actor stays calm during chaos

Despite the chaotic scenes, Jr NTR remained calm and acknowledged his fans. Dressed in a stylish outfit with dark goggles, the actor waved at supporters and greeted them as he entered the building.

During the event interaction, the actor was asked which medical specialisation he would choose if he had entered the profession. Without hesitation, he replied that he would love to become a paediatrician because he has a special affection for children. His answer received loud applause from the audience.

“CM NTR” slogans echo at the event

Many fans were also heard chanting “CM NTR,” expressing their wish for the actor to enter politics. As the grandson of legendary actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. T. Rama Rao, such slogans often follow the star at public events.

Upcoming films

On the work front, Jr NTR is currently working on the action film “Dragon,” directed by Prashanth Neel. After completing this project, he is expected to begin work on “Devara 2” or another film reportedly titled “God of War.”