Jubilee Hills bears highest number of voters in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills area has recorded the highest number of voters with 3,75,430 among the 15 Assembly constituencies of Hyderabad.

On the other hand, Charminar recorded the lowest electorate turnout with 2,24,065 eligible voters.

As per the schedule issued by the Election Commission of India with reference to October 1, all the Electoral Registration Officers of 15 Assembly Constituencies in the city have published the list.

The number has been uploaded to the CEO’s website for the convenience of the voters to verify their names.

Meanwhile, the GHMC Commissioner, Ronald Rose requested the voters in the city verify their names in the Final Electoral rolls available in the ERO’s Offices or ECI website.

People can also check their names on the CEO’s website or can do so by downloading the Voters Helpline App.

Furthermore, they can submit their claims and objections, if any in Form-6, Form-7 and Form-8 under continuous updation of the voters list.

The claims received in Form-6 before 10 days of the last date of nominations will be processed and considered for inclusion in the electoral rolls.

Contact the Electoral Registration Officer of your Assembly Constituency or Booth Level Officer of your Polling Station for assistance.

Ring a bell on the Toll Call Centre toll-free No.1950 for more information.

Telangana has 3.17 crore eligible voters now

Poll-bound Telangana has 3,17,17,389 eligible voters, as per the final electoral roll published by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer Wednesday. Compared to the final roll published on January 5, 2023, this represents an increase of 5.8 percent (17 lakh voters).

As many as 6,10,694 dead, duplicate and shifted voters have been deleted. The final roll also includes 8,11,640 first-time voters in the age group 18-19 years, an increase of 5,32,990 voters over the last released final roll.

Releasing the final electoral roll for all the 119 Assembly constituencies after the completion of the second special summary revision of the electoral roll, CEO Vikas Raj said there were 1,58,71,493 male voters, 1,58,43,339 female voters and 2,557 transgender voters.