Jubilee Hills by election: BRS leaders allege rigging

Hyderabad: Amid polling for the Jubilee Hills by election, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Dasoju Sravan alleged rigging at booths 66 and 67 located at Al Falah School in the Diamond Hills area of ​​the Shaikpet division.

A video of him arguing with police security personnel has emerged on social media.

Several citizens have also complained that when they went to the polling booth, officials informed them that a vote had already been cast in their name. Such incidents have surfaced from booth 271 and booth 67.

Meanwhile, BRS’s candidate for the by-election, Maganti Sunitha, has also started protesting at Krishnanagar polling booth, alleging that votes are being cast in the names of deceased people.

Earlier in the day, Hyderabad police booked several individuals for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Two cases have been registered at the Madhuranagar police station against sitting MLAs Beerla Ilaiah, Ramachandranayak, and Ramdas.

Meanwhile, another case has been registered at the Borabanda police station against former MLAs Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar and Methuku Anand.