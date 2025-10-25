Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and Hyderabad Youth Courage (HYC) founder, Salman Khan, has been booked by the Banjara Hills police after he allegedly accused an election officer of rejecting his nomination in the upcoming Jubilee Hills under pressure from the ruling Congress government.

After having his nomination rejected by the Jubilee Hills Returning Officer, Salman Khan claimed that 90 percent of Muslim nominations were shot down.

In his affidavit submitted to the Returning Officer, he declared property assets valued at Rs 5,18,101 only. His wife’s assets include Rs 1,618 in a bank account, Rs 20,000 in cash, and three tolas of gold.

His wealth declaration shocked many, especially after being accused of misappropriating crowdfunding funds, financial fraud, bribery, and misuse of charitable donations.

Based on returning officer Sai Ram’s complaint, a case has been booked.

Khan recently joined BRS in the presence of working president KT Rama Rao (KTR). After joining the party, he said, “I sincerely apologise if I ever used inappropriate words against KCR Garu or KTR Garu. I always admit my mistakes with humility. Today, after joining the BRS, I extend my full respect to both leaders.”