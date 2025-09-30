Jubilee Hills by election: Final voter list released with 3.98L voters

Hyderabad: The Telangana Election Commission released the final voter list for the upcoming Jubilee Hills by election on Tuesday, September 30, indicating a 1.61 percent voter increase.

There are 3,98,982 voters, including 20,73,67 male voters, 1,91,590 female voters and 25 transgenders.

A total of 407 polling stations have been allocated in 139 buildings with an average of 980 voters per polling station.

Voters can verify their names in the final voter roll with the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), through the election commission’s website, or download from the Voter’s helpline app.

Claims and objections to the list can be filed through Form-6 (for inclusion of name in the electoral roll), Form-7 (for filing an objection to the inclusion of a name or to delete a name from the electoral roll), or Form-8 (for corrections in name, address, etc.)

For further assistance, voters can contact the Electoral Registration Officer, which is the GHMC Deputy Commissioner of Circle No.19, Yousufguda.

One can even reach out to their concerned Booth Level Officers or call the toll-free number 1950.