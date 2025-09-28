Jubilee Hills by election: KTR hands out ‘Congress Baaki cards’

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao, on Sunday, September 28, distributed ‘Congress Baaki cards’ at Samatha Colony in Shaikpet ahead of Jubilee Hills by election.

The previous day, BRS launched the ‘Congress Baaki card’ or the ‘Congress Debt Card’ campaign to ‘expose’ the lies and debts of the Congress government in Telangana.

KTR, along with MLC Dasoju Sravan and other BRS leaders, toured Samatha Colony door to door and distributed the Congress debt cards. Speaking at the occasion, KTR said that the Grand Old Party is under the impression that the people of Telangana have a short memory and will “forget their lies.”

KTR criticised the Congress ministers campaigning in Jubilee Hills, saying that they are “tourists who will disappear once the elections are over.” He hit out at Chief Minister Revanth Reddy saying, “While the ‘present city’ is drowning in floods and people are suffering from mosquitoes, he (Revanth) said that he will build a ‘Future City’.”

KTR said that the public has been given a wonderful opportunity to “teach Congress a lesson” through Jubilee Hills bypoll and local body elections and appealed to voters for their support for BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha Gopinath.

According to an X post by BRS, several residents came forward with problems they have been facing under Congress “Sanitation work was done daily under the KCR government, but now there is a shortage of garbage collectors. We are facing serious difficulties due to stagnant sewage. Power cuts have started again, we are buying inverters,” residents were quoted as saying.

MLA Jagadish Reddy distributes debt cards in Suryapet

Suryapet MLA Jagadish Reddy also distributed the Congress debt cards in Undrugonda village of Chivvenla mandal in Suryapet on Sunday.

Speaking at the occasion, he said that even after 22 months, not a single promise has been fulfilled by Congress. “We are providing Congress dues cards in the form of debt cards so that everyone knows how much they owe based on the guarantee cards they gave,” he stated.