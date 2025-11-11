Jubilee Hills bypoll: BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha confronts Hyderabad police

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) candidate for the Jubilee Hills bypoll confronted the Hyderabad police on Tuesday, November 10.

The police reportedly stopped Sunitha as she arrived at the Borabanda polling station for inspection. In a video shared on social media, a police official is seen asking Sunitha to move aside. Upon being stopped, the BRS candidate asked, ” Several people are coming here to vote, why are you stopping me?”

Following the incident, the BRS candidate confronted the police and asked, “Why are you behaving like rowdy sheeters? Keep causing as much trouble as you can until the 13th, we will see what happens after the 14th. Why are the police assisting a known rowdy sheeter in Borabanda? Why are there no preventive arrests?.”

Jubilee Hills bypoll

Polling for the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election began on Tuesday morning, November 11 and will continue until 6 pm. A total of 4.01 lakh registered voters are eligible to cast their votes across 407 polling stations set up in the constituency.

The by-election was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA Maganti Gopinath of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Though 58 candidates are contesting, the main triangular contest is between Sunitha, wife of the late MLA representing BRS, Naveen Yadav from the Congress, and Lanka Deepak Reddy from the BJP.