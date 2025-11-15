Jubilee Hills bypoll: Congress won with money, AIMIM support, says BJP

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has alleged that the Congress Party won the Jubilee Hills by-election by distributing money to voters, claiming that the AIMIM extended covert support to it.

He said crores of rupees were seized a day before the polling, and that “everyone knows who was behind it.” He announced that a formal complaint would be lodged with the Election Commission on the issue.

Reddy stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would review the by-poll result and redouble its efforts to win the Mayor’s post in the upcoming GHMC elections.

Kishan Reddy credits PM Modi for Bihar win

He remarked that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, reforms across the country were progressing rapidly and that the Bihar election outcome reflected the same sentiment.

Drawing comparisons with other states, the minister said the results from Haryana, Maharashtra, and now Bihar “clearly show that people have bid farewell to the Congress Party.”

“If elections are held today, it is certain that the Congress will lose power in the three states it currently governs,” he remarked.

BJP made sincere effort in Jubilee Hills: Kishan Reddy

The Union Minister released the statement from Delhi on Friday, commenting on both the Jubilee Hills by-election and the Bihar poll verdict. Reddy noted that the BJP had never previously won from Jubilee Hills and lacked corporators there, yet the party had made a sincere effort.

He added that it is natural for the ruling party in a state to have a slight advantage in a by-election but maintained that this result should not be seen as a referendum on chief minister Revanth Reddy’s governance.

Also Read Kishan Reddy to pay SSC exam fees for Secunderabad constituency students

BRS distributed money: Kishan Reddy

He also alleged that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) distributed money to voters during the election. “Positive winds are blowing in favour of the BJP in Telangana,” he said, adding that the party’s growing support is already evident from the results of the Assembly, Lok Sabha, and Legislative Council elections.

He affirmed that the BJP would further expand its organisational base across the state in the coming days.