Jubilee Hills gang rape case: AIMIM MLA’s son files discharge petition

Hyderabad: The AIMIM MLA’s son accused of outraging the modesty of a 17-year-old girl in the sensational Jubilee Hills gangrape case on Monday filed a discharge petition in a special court for POSCO cases. The accused who is on bail in the case claimed innocence.

Out of the six accused in the case, five are facing gangrape and other charges whereas, the MLA’s son is booked for outraging the modesty of the girl.

Out of five accused who are facing gangrape charges, four are minors. However, earlier, the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) ruled that they should be tried as adults.

As MLA’s son is also a minor, the JJB provided him relief by ruling that he should be tried as a juvenile under JJ Act.

Jubilee Hills gang rape case

The gang-rape of the girl took place in a car on May 28 in the upscale Jubilee Hills.

They had trapped the victim after a daytime party at a bar and after offering a lift sexually assaulted her.

Saduddin Malik and four minors have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and Information Technology Act.

The sixth minor was not involved in the rape but he kissed the victim in the car. He has been booked under the relevant sections.