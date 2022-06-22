Jubilee Hills gang rape case: Bail plea of minor accused rejected

Hyderabad: The Juvenile Justice Board on Wednesday rejected the bail petitions filed by the four minor accused persons. The prosecution had strongly opposed the move and urged the court not to grant bail.

The prosecution in the counter-petition contended that further investigation is underway and the release of the accused on bail might prove detrimental to the case.

The prosecution further informed the court that once the accused are out on bail they can influence the victim and other witnesses too. It has also mentioned that the victim in her 164 CrPc statement made before the court has clearly shown the prima facie involvement in the crime.

The counsel for the police also claimed that since all the accused including minors have undergone the Potency test (a medical examination that allows the authorities to prove potency)and the medical experts have certified that the accused persons are physically fit to commit rape.

The counsels for all the four minor accused pleaded to the court of innocence and to consider the bail petitions since the apprehended accused are minor.

Meanwhile another minor accused is expected to be filing the bail petition before the board on June 23.

On May 28, six accused persons including four minors and a major Saduddin Malik allegedly gang-raped a teenage girl and one minor was involved in molesting her in the Jubilee Hills area they were arrested by the city police. Since arrest the minors are detained at Juvenile Home for boys at Saidabad and Malik is lodged at Chanchalguda jail.