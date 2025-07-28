Mumbai: Over the years, celebrities across the globe have expressed their admiration for Hyderabad and for good reason! From its warm vibe and iconic food to the unmatched hospitality, the City of Nizams truly leaves an impression. It’s a city that welcomes everyone with open arms and makes them fall in love with its vibe.

While Hyderabad is home to several Tollywood stars, it’s also a favourite among Bollywood celebrities. And one such legendary star who holds a soft spot for the city is none other than Dharmendra.

A throwback video from 2017 is now resurfacing online, where Dharmendra can be seen speaking about his deep love for Hyderabad during the promotions of his film Poster Boys.

When asked by a reporter about his massive fanbase in Hyderabad despite being from Punjab and working primarily in Mumbai, Dharmendra replied with heartfelt affection: “Hyderabad ka zikar mein bade pyaar se karna chahunga. (I would love to talk about Hyderabad with all my heart)”.

“Meri ek film aayi thi Phool Aur Phattar. Shayad us waqt ki Sholay toh nahi thi lekin Sholay se kam bhi nahi thi. Bepanah Maqbool hui thi. Jabhi bhi utarta hun Musalmaan bhai, Hindu bhai mujhe shaaka kehkar bulaate hain. (One of my films Phool Aur Patthar had released and I remember how much love I received here. It may not have been Sholay, but it was no less than Sholay either. It was immensely successful. Even today, whenever I visit, my Muslim and Hindu brothers call me ‘Shaaka’ with love.”

For the unversed, Dharmendra played the character Shakti “Shaaka” Singh in the film Phool Aur Patthar.

Calling Hyderabad a beautiful place, he went on to mention how much he enjoyed the local cuisine. “Hyderabad ek pyaari jagah hai. Aur wahan khana peena bhi bahaut acha hai. Mirchi salan bhi milta hai, bagaare baigan bhi milte hain., aur mein Jubilee Hills mein jogging bhi jaaya karta tha, bada maza aata tha. kaafi acha sheher hai aapka. abhi kaafi develop hogaya hai aur mujhe bhi aap sab se behadh mohabbat hai.( The food here is amazing from mirchi ka salan to bagara baingan, everything is delicious. I even used to go jogging around Jubilee Hills, it was always such a refreshing experience)”.

The veteran actor also spoke about how much the city has developed over the years, adding, “Hyderabad has really grown, and I share a deep love with all of you.”

Well, it’s Hyderabad and falling in love with this city is absolutely irresistible, even for legends like Dharmendra!