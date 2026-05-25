As summer vacations are slowly near their end and schools prepare to reopen by mid-June, many Hyderabad families are planning one last quick getaway before returning to busy routines. With monsoon clouds expected to arrive soon, this is the perfect time to enjoy cool weather, misty hills and peaceful nature escapes across South India.

While famous hill stations often remain crowded during vacation season, South India also has several lesser-known destinations that are calm, scenic and affordable. The best part is that many of these places can be explored comfortably within a budget of Rs. 25,000 for a short family trip.

Here are five beautiful offbeat hill stations perfect for Hyderabad travellers looking for a refreshing getaway.

Budget friendly hill stations in South India

1. Araku Valley – Andhra’s Scenic Gem

Located around 700 km from Hyderabad, Araku Valley is one of the most loved hill destinations in Andhra Pradesh. Famous for its scenic train journey, coffee plantations and waterfalls, the valley offers a peaceful atmosphere ideal for families. Visitors can explore Borra Caves, Katiki Waterfalls and tribal museums while enjoying cool breezes and green landscapes.

2. Coorg – Coffee Hills Of Karnataka

Situated nearly 820 km from Hyderabad, Coorg is known for its mist-covered hills, coffee estates and forests. While some areas attract heavy tourism, quieter plantation homestays still provide a relaxing experience away from crowds. Families can visit Abbey Falls, Raja’s Seat and nature trails while enjoying pleasant weather throughout the year.

3. Kotagiri – The Peaceful Alternative To Ooty

About 870 km from Hyderabad, Kotagiri in Tamil Nadu is among the oldest hill stations in the Nilgiris. Unlike busy tourist towns, Kotagiri is calm and less commercialised. Surrounded by tea gardens, eucalyptus forests and scenic viewpoints, it is perfect for travellers looking for relaxation. Kodanad View Point and Catherine Falls are among the major attractions here.

4. Vagamon – Kerala’s Hidden Green Paradise

Located nearly 1,150 km from Hyderabad in Kerala’s Idukki district, Vagamon is famous for rolling meadows, pine forests and cool weather throughout the year. The destination offers peaceful surroundings and beautiful open landscapes ideal for families travelling with children. Visitors can enjoy boating, pine forest walks and stunning valley views.

5. Yelagiri – A Quiet Budget Retreat

Yelagiri, situated around 690 km from Hyderabad in Tamil Nadu, is becoming popular among travellers looking for affordable hill station holidays. Known for its peaceful lakes, trekking spots and pleasant weather, the destination is ideal for short family vacations. Tourists can enjoy boating at Punganoor Lake, trekking at Swamimalai Hills and evening walks in the cool climate.

For Hyderabad families wanting a break from city traffic and summer heat, these offbeat hill stations offer the perfect mix of nature, relaxation and affordability. Sometimes, the most memorable holidays are found far away from crowded tourist spots, hidden quietly among the hills.