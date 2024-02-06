Just 2° shy from all-time Feb high, Hyderabad temperature at 37.7°C

Hyderabad: Parts of the city, especially western Hyderabad, experienced an unusual rise in temperature on Tuesday, with Serilingampally’s temperature rising to 37.7°C at 3 pm, which is just 2°C shy of the warmest day of February at 39.1°C.

According to data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the Automatic Weather stations deployed at Kukatpally saw 37.6°C, Shaikpet 37.6°C, University of Hyderabad 36.9°C, and Balanagar 36.2°C.

Asif Nagar, Karwan and Charminar in the south and Mehdipatnam, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills and Khairatabad also saw temperatures above 35°C on Tuesday.

Hyderabad to witness harsher summer this year

As per weather predictions, Hyderabad is likely to witness a harsher summer season this year. The reason behind it could be the El Nino event.

El Nino events can not only increase the temperature in Hyderabad during the summer but also affect rainfall and crop output.

It is a climate pattern that results in the abnormal warming of surface water in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean. This effect can cause the sea surface temperature to rise by as much as 4 to 5 degrees Celsius above normal. It has a profound impact on weather patterns all over the world.

El Nino is an important part of the climate system, and its effects can be felt for less than a year.