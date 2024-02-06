Hyderabad: Drugs worth Rs 8 cr seized from Nigerian national

Hyderabad: In a major drug bust, the Telangana State Anti Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) and Punjagutta police arrested a Nigerian drug dealer and seized narcotics valued at Rs 8 crore on Tuesday, February 6.

The confiscated drugs included cocaine, ecstasy pills, LSD blots, charas, heroin, amphetamine, and ganja.

The accused, Iwuala Udoka Stanley, 43, from Onitsha, Nigeria, was found to have sold drugs to over 500 individuals, including seven residents of Hyderabad.

According to the police, Stanley came to India in 2009 on a business visa.

Initially, he settled in Mumbai as a cloth merchant but later relocated to Goa to continue his business. It was then he started selling illicit drugs for easy money.

The accused started by purchasing drugs from his Nigerian friends and selling them to tourists in Goa and grew up to become a key player in the narcotics distribution network.