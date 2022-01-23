Just a single dish with sweet in marriage feasts, decision of Vemulawada Muslims

Hyderabad: In view of the situations arising due to the Corona pandemic, the Muslims of Vemulawada town in Sircilla district have decided to offer just a single dish with sweets in marriage ceremonies to lessen the burden on the girls’ families.

Till now the marriage feasts included multiple dishes of chicken and mutton. But due to the Corona pandemic people are suffering from financial difficulties as many businesses are either closed down or are running in loss.

Any Muslim marriage required at least Rs 4 to 5 lacs of expenditure. The town’s Muslim scholars were receiving complaints that the poor and middle class families are unable to bear the marriage expenses.

Consequently, a meeting of the officials of 8 mosques committees in Vemulawada Town was held where a resolution was passed to cut short the feast expenditures. The new decision shall be implemented from the first of February.

Now any marriage feast in Vemulawada town shall be limited to “Baghara Khana” (Fried Rice) a mutton or chicken curry and a sweet dish.