Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh appointed CJ of Telangana High Court.

Hyderabad: Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh has been appointed as the new Chief Justice of Telangana High Court.

The Union government on Monday, July 14, transferred Tripura High Court Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh to the Telangana High Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium had made a recommendation for the transfer on May 28.

Justice Sujoy Paul transferred to Calcutta HC

Justice Aparesh Kumar will succeed Justice Sujoy Paul, who has been transferred to the Calcutta High Court.

Justice Singh was sworn-in as the Chief Justice of Tripura High Court on April 17, 2023. He was appointed as acting chief justice of Jharkhand High court in 2022.

Born on July 7, 1965, Justice Singh holds BA Honours and LLB from the University. He hails from a family with a judicial background. His maternal great-grandfather, late B.P. Sinha, was the sixth Chief Justice of India.

Justice Singh began legal career in 1990

Justice Singh began his legal career in 1990, enrolling as an advocate and practicing at the Patna High Court for a decade. Following the creation of the Jharkhand High Court in 2001, he practiced there until his elevation to the bench.

Justice Singh was appointed as an additional judge of the Jharkhand High Court on January 24, 2012, and was made a permanent judge on January 16, 2014.

In April 2021, Justice Singh took over as the executive chairman of the Jharkhand State Legal Services Authority.

He served as the Acting Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court from December 20, 2022, to February 19, 2023, before being sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court on April 17, 2023.

The Union government on Monday also cleared the transfers of Chief Justices of Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Madras High Courts.

Madras High Court Chief Justice KR Shriram has been transferred to the Rajasthan High Court. Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava has been transferred to the Madras High Court.

Jharkhand High Court Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao to the Tripura High Court.