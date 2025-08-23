Juvenile accused of girl’s murder in Hyderabad wanted to steal a bat, says police

Hyderabad: The gruesome murder of Sahasra (Sahasrini), a twelve-year-old girl from Sangeet Nagar in Kukatpally on August 18, is seeing various twists and turns. Even as the media had widely reported on Friday, August 22, that a juvenile has been arrested for the murder while stealing Rs 80,000 in cash from the victim’s house, the police claim that the accused just wanted to steal a MRF cricket bat belonging to the victim’s younger brother.

Narrating the incidents before the incident, deputy commissioner of police Suresh Kumar said that the juvenile aged 14, only wanted to steal a bat belonging to the victim’s younger brother, as the latter wasn’t letting him use that bat which had a good stroke.

“He entered the house to steal the bat. The victim was watching the TV, when he stole the bat from the kitchen and was running away. The victim noticed the act and prevented the accused from getting away. The accused pushed her and she fell on the bed. He closed his eyes and stabbed her indiscriminately. He cleaned the knife there itself and left,” said Suresh Kumar.

He said that the accused jumped between the two buildings separated by just 2 ft distance, covered himself with a shirt that was dried on a cable, went inside while his father and his two sisters were in the living room, and then washed his blood-stained clothes in the washing machine.

He said that still, few blood stains were found on the floor, which was seen by forensic experts using a specialised equipment, which he has also seen.

He said that the juvenile hardly used to go to school, and has been watching mostly crime thrillers.

“The accused’s mother asked him on the day of the murder whether he did it, but he said he didn’t. The next day when she questioned him again, he swore on her, and told her that it appeared to him as if she was going to implicate him for the murder,” Suresh Kumar said.

He also pointed out that the accused’s mother told the police that couple of months ago, when the accused had bought a cell phone without any financial support from her or her husband.

On the steps for the theft planned by the accused on a paper, the DCP said the accused had written that a month ago, which wasn’t connected to the murder.

Cyberabad police commissioner Avinash Mohanty told the media that it was a case where the motive of the murder couldn’t be understood by general perception, but only from the view of a 14-year-old with that mindset.

Mohanty said that because of a lack of technical evidence, the police came up with several scenarios. After going through each of them and ruling out the improbabilities, he said the actual motive behind the murder could be ascertained only after further questioning.

Suresh Kumar said that on the first day of the investigation, the accused juvenile had misguided the police by saying he heard screams from the victim’s house at around the same time when the murder took place.

“A person informed us about seeing the accused standing near the third floor of his building from where he could enter the pent house of the victim for 5 minutes between 8.30 am and 8.45 am on August 18, few hours before the murder. That clue helped us pursue the lead, and upon interrogation the juvenile confessed to the crime,” he said, adding that the juvenile showed them the murder weapon (knife with a black handle) he used to murder Sahasra.

Suresh Kumar said that the accused went to a veterinary doctor at 10.30 am with his pet rabbit which died that day, and returned home before perpetrating the crime.

He also disclosed that this was the second time that the accused entered the victim’s house.