14-year-old Class 10 boy held for murder of Class 6 girl in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Even as Hyderabad reeled from the brutal murder of Sahasra, a Class 6 student killed five days ago, it has now emerged that the crime was committed by a 14-year-old Class 10 boy, sending shockwaves across the city.

The Kukatpally police took into custody the minor boy who is suspected of having killed a 10-year-old girl at her house in the locality on Monday, August 18.

The boy had allegedly entered the house of the girl while her parents were away. He then allegedly took away Rs 80,000 kept in the house. He initially planned a gas leak at the house to burn it down after the theft; however, the girl’s presence foiled his plan.

When he came across the victim in the house, he first sat down on her and tried to suffocate her to death. After doubting that the girl might not have died, the boy then took a knife kept in the house and stabbed her 18 times. The girl was a student of standard six at Kendri Vidyala.

The girl was found dead on a cot in her house with multiple stab wounds. She was alone at home as schools were closed for a holiday when the incident occurred. The police, during the investigation into the case, had taken into custody three persons. However, all three could not be linked to the case.

A software engineer working from home on the day of the murder reportedly informed the police that he spotted the boy stepping out of the victim’s house, hiding outside for about 15 minutes before returning home.

(This is a developing story. More details will be added as they emerge.)