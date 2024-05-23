Juvenile rams his bike into another rider, killing him

Mumbai: A 32-year-old man died after his bike collided with a juvenile’s bike in south Mumbai on Thursday, police said.

The incident came days after the May 19 Pune accident involving a Porsche car driven by a 17-year-old boy in which two people were killed.

The man injured in Thursday’s accident in Mazgaon area, Irfan Nawab Ali Shaikh, was rushed to J J Hospital but succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Police detained the juvenile and transferred him to Dongri Children’s Home in Mumbai, an official said.

His father has been arrested, the official added.