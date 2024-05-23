Juvenile rams his bike into another rider, killing him

Police detained the juvenile and transferred him to Dongri Children's Home in Mumbai, an official said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 23rd May 2024 9:47 pm IST
Hyderabad woman dies during childbirth in US
Representative image

Mumbai: A 32-year-old man died after his bike collided with a juvenile’s bike in south Mumbai on Thursday, police said.

The incident came days after the May 19 Pune accident involving a Porsche car driven by a 17-year-old boy in which two people were killed.

The man injured in Thursday’s accident in Mazgaon area, Irfan Nawab Ali Shaikh, was rushed to J J Hospital but succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Rajasthan: Dalit man beaten to death by liquor mafia gang; 5 arrested

Police detained the juvenile and transferred him to Dongri Children’s Home in Mumbai, an official said.

His father has been arrested, the official added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 23rd May 2024 9:47 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button