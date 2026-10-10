Hyderabad is all set to experience a slice of South Korea this October. From K-pop music and Korean food to traditional performances and beauty trends, the city will host a celebration of Korean culture that promises an exciting outing for fans and curious visitors.

The K-Harmony Festa, part of Korea Culture Day 2026, will take place on Sunday, October 25, at Shilpakala Vedika in Hyderabad. The best part is that entry is free, making it an attractive option for K-pop fans, Korean drama lovers and families looking for a different weekend experience.

The event is jointly hosted by the Korean Cultural Centre and the Government of Telangana to celebrate Korean culture, music, and ties between India and South Korea.

According to promotional posts shared by the Korean Cultural Centre India, the celebrations will also take place in Delhi on October 23 and 24 before arriving in Hyderabad on October 25.

K-pop performances to take centre stage

For K-pop fans, the event’s biggest attraction could be its music and dance performances. The festival has announced the return of NTX, the K-pop boy group that caught the attention of Indian audiences with its viral cover of the song Tauba Tauba.

The festival will offer more than music. Korean food is another major attraction, giving visitors an opportunity to explore a cuisine that has gained popularity through Korean dramas and social media.

Korean noodles and other popular dishes have found fans across India, making food an important part of the Korean cultural experience.

Visitors can also explore K-beauty, shopping and activities inspired by Korean traditions. With Korean skincare and beauty products gaining popularity among young Indians, the event could interest those keen to discover the country’s beauty trends.

Exciting events like flash mob, random dance plays, Samulnori, Cultural booths, Taekwondo and much more are lined up.Traditional Korean dances and interactive cultural experiences are also among the highlights. These activities will offer visitors a glimpse into the customs and traditions that shape South Korean culture.

Students, families and groups of friends can consider adding the festival to their October plans. With free entry and a mix of music, food and cultural activities, it promises an engaging day out in Hyderabad.

Visitors should check the Korean Cultural Centre India’s official social media pages for updates on performance timings, participating stalls and other event details before heading to the venue.