K Sreenivas Reddy appointed as Telangana Media Academy chairman

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Sunday, February 25, appointed senior journalist K Sreenivas Reddy as the chairman of the Telangana Media Academy.

He will be in the post for 2 years.

According to the state government, the Telangana Media Academy is an organization that focuses on promoting high standards and a people-centric approach to journalism within Telangana.

The academy was established to initiate activities aimed at enhancing professional skills among journalists and upholding ethical practices in the field of media. The academy organizes training classes for journalists across the nine former combined districts of the state, including rural areas as well.

This comes a day after the appointment of G Chinna Reddy as the vice chairman of the Telangana State Planning Board.