Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum: Fans predict sad end, Sharjeena’s death

Islamabad: The hit drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum continues to captivate audiences with its compelling storyline and the undeniable chemistry between lead actors Hania Aamir (Sharjeena) and Fahad Mustafa (Mustafa). With 25 episodes already aired, fans are eagerly awaiting the highly anticipated episode 26 and promo of it has left many feeling disheartened.

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum Episode 26

In the teaser for the upcoming episode, viewers witness Mustafa facing a major setback as he loses his job, leading to significant financial struggles for the newlywed couple. The promo also hints that Sharjeena might be pregnant, adding further complexity to their situation.

The couple is seen grappling with the challenges of starting their new life away from their families, all while dealing with the relentless humiliation inflicted by Adeel, portrayed by Emmad Irfani.

The promo opens with Mustafa expressing his despair, stating, “Naukri chali gayi hai. Ghar chalane ke liye paise nahi hai” (I have lost my job. There’s no money to run the household). Sharjeena, concerned for her husband’s well-being, responds, “Abhi tum dukhi ho. Main nahi chahti tum koi galat decision le lo” (Now you are sad, and I don’t want you to make any wrong decision).

Tensions rise when Mustafa, overwhelmed by the situation, walks out of their apartment.

Sharjeena’s father then expresses his concerns for her well-being, suggesting that she should return home due to her ‘condition.’ Mustafa doubts himself again and says, “Maine kaunsa tumhe aiyaashi mein rakha hua hai. Amma Abba na sahi kehte the, looser hun toh sahi” (You haven’t been living a luxurious life with me. My parents were right; I’m a loser).

As fans speculate about the potential direction of the plot, some worry that a tragic ending may be in store for the beloved characters, including the possibility of Sharjeena’s death. Many viewers are rallying together, urging the show’s creators to not give a sad conclusion to the drama.

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, which airs every Monday and Tuesday on ARY Digital, features a talented cast, including Javed Sheikh as Iftekhar, Bushra Ansari as Shagufta, Maya Khan as Sidra, and Naeema Butt as Rubab.