Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum: Hania Aamir’s reported salary per episode

Islamabad: The Pakistani drama ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ has quickly captivated audiences across the world and is currently one the trending dramas. With its gripping storyline and stellar performances, the show, featuring Hania Aamir and Fahadh Mustafa in lead roles, has become a fan favorite. Their on-screen chemistry has not only enthralled viewers in Pakistan but also gained popularity in India, Bangladesh, Turkey, and the Middle East.

As of now, 16 episodes have aired, with the latest being released on August 27. However, what has also caught the attention of many is the question of how much Hania Aamir, one of Pakistan’s highest-paid actresses, is earning per episode for this drama.

Hania Aamir’s Remuneration Per Episode

After her successful stint in “Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha” co-starring Wahaj Ali, where she reportedly earned between Rs 3 to 4 lakhs per episode, Hania’s popularity has soared. Currently, she is starring in two hit dramas, “Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum” and “Kaisi Hai Ye Ruswai,” for which she is said to be charging around Rs 4 lakhs PKR per episode.

For fans in India eager to catch Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, the drama is available for free on YouTube via ARY Digital’s official channel, making it accessible without any subscription fee.