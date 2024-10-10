Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum: Makers get threat from Indian fan

Islamabad: Pakistani drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum has become a hot topic among Indian viewers. Starring Hania Aamir as Sharjeena and Fahad Mustafa as Mustafa, the show has successfully aired 26 episodes so far, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the upcoming episode 27, which is set to premiere next Monday.

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum Upcoming Episode

The drama has kept audiences hooked with its unexpected twists, and the latest promo released by ARY Digital has fans on edge. The short clip offers a glimpse into more challenges awaiting Sharjeena and Mustafa, hinting at tension in their relationship.

The caption for the promo reads: “Mustafa’s behavior is changing… Can Sharjeena handle it?” This cryptic message has sparked speculation among fans, with many wondering whether the couple is heading toward a breakup.

Will Sharjeena and Mustafa Part Ways?

The problems between Sharjeena and Mustafa began after Mustafa was betrayed by his colleague Joseph in the gaming industry, and now, their relationship is under further strain. Fans fear that the upcoming episode may show the couple drifting apart, particularly with the added complication of Sharjeena’s pregnancy.

Some believe that her parents may intervene and take her back to their home, further widening the gap between the two.

The fan base for Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum is actively expressing their concerns online, urging the show’s makers not to let the beloved couple separate. One particular fan comment has gone viral for its humor and intensity. The user wrote, “Agar Mustafa or Sharjeena ki happy ending nahi hui toh mene India se Pakistani aakar makers ka sar fad dena hai”, which translates to, “If Mustafa and Sharjeena don’t get a happy ending, I’ll come from India to Pakistan and break the makers’ heads.”

This comment has taken social media by storm, with many rallying behind it and humorously agreeing, “Hum bhi saath challenge” (We’ll come with you too).

What’s Next in Episode 27?

As tensions build, fans are anxiously waiting to see if Mustafa’s changed behavior will push the couple further apart or if they will find a way to resolve their differences. With the stakes higher than ever, viewers are hoping for a positive turn in the story.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.