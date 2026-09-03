Islamabad: Another day and another celebrity separation news has shocked fans, this time from the Pakistani entertainment industry. We are talking about popular singer Aima Baig, best known for her soulful voice and her rendition of the global hit Kahani Suno. The singer’s latest Instagram caption has now gone viral, in which she have hinted at trouble in her marriage.

Aima Baig’s separation rumours

Aima Baig has once again sparked separation rumours after seemingly referring to herself as “single” in a recent social media post, exactly one year after her marriage to fashion entrepreneur and Rastah founder Zain Ahmed.

On Wednesday, September 2, the 31-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a series of glamorous pictures of herself in an all-black outfit, flaunting her new platinum ash-grey blonde hair.

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However, it was her caption that caught the attention of fans.

“Status: Single. Kthanksbyeeeee,” Baig wrote.

The post quickly led to speculation about the singer’s relationship status, with many fans wondering if she and Zain Ahmed have parted ways.

Aima Baig and Zain Ahmed’s relationship

Aima Baig and Ahmed tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in August 2025. However, their relationship has faced separation rumours several times since then.

In October 2025, just two months after their wedding, fans noticed that Ahmed had unfollowed Baig on Instagram and archived their wedding photographs from his profile. The move sparked widespread speculation about trouble in their marriage.

Ahmed later dismissed the rumours, explaining that the unfollow was accidental due to a technical glitch and that their wedding pictures had only been archived rather than deleted.

The speculation resurfaced in November when Baig deactivated her Instagram account, while Ahmed continued to remain active on the platform. She later returned to social media and shared a video with her husband, seemingly putting the rumours to rest.

Last month, Aima Baig once again raised eyebrows after sharing a message about people who fail to support their loved ones during difficult times.

“When people don’t show up in tough times, it makes you realise it’s a big red flag if they can’t stand with you in your moment of vulnerability and discomfort,” she wrote.

Amid the latest speculation, neither Aima Baig nor Ahmed has publicly confirmed or denied reports of a separation. The couple has also not issued a joint statement addressing the latest rumours.

Aima Baig’s past relationship

Before marrying Zain Ahmed, Aima Baig was engaged to actor Shahbaz Shigri in 2021. The two had met during the filming of Parey Hut Love but parted ways in 2022.

One of Pakistan’s most popular singers, Aima Baig rose to fame with the television show Mazaaq Raat and later established herself in the music industry with songs from films including Lahore Se Aagey, Teefa in Trouble and Chupan Chupai.

She has also delivered performances at Pakistan Super League ceremonies and has been honoured with three Lux Style Awards, along with a Tamgha-e-Fakhre-Imtiaz.