Kailash Satyarthi plants saplings as part of BRS MP’s Green India Challenge

The ‘Green India Challenge‘ is an initiative organised by Rajya Sabha member Kumar, to promote the planting of saplings to create 'urban forests.'

Noble laureate Kailash Satyarthi planting saplings alongside BRS MP Santhosh Kumar

Hyderabad: Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi on Saturday joined Bharat Rashtra Samithi MP Santosh Kumar, to plant saplings as part of the Green India Challenge.

The ‘Green India Challenge‘ is an initiative organised by Rajya Sabha member Kumar, to promote the planting of saplings to create ‘urban forests.’

Kumar said that Satyarthi participating in the launch of “Green India Challenge 6.0”, was a delightful moment.

“The challenge will reach out all the rights activists and promote the plantation around the world,” he added.

During the event held at the International Institute of Information Technology, Gachibowli, Kumar also felicitated the Noble prize winner and presented him with ‘Vrikshavedam’ and ‘Harithahasam’.

