Kajol and Ajay tied the knot in 1999 and are proud parents of Nysa and Yug.

Kajol, Ajay Devgn drop adorable photos on 25th wedding anniversary
Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol. (Source: Instagram)

Mumbai: Actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol completed 25 years of their wedding on Saturday.

Celebrating the special occasion, Kajol took to Instagram and shared adorable pictures with her hubby.

In the images, the two can be seen sharing a big laugh.

“Thank u so much for all your good wishes and love,” Kajol captioned the post.

In no time, netizens chimed in the comment section to congratulate the couple on their silver wedding anniversary.

Kajol’s sister Tanishaa Mukerji wrote, “Happy anniversary” in the comments section. 

Ajay’s nephew Danish dropped a string of red heart emojis in the comment section.

Kajol and Ajay tied the knot in 1999 and are proud parents of Nysa and Yug. Before their wedding, the couple co-starred in films like 'Ishq', 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha' and 'Dil Kya Kare' to name a few.

The duo has also starred in films including ‘Raju Chacha’ and ‘U Me Aur Hum’. The power couple was last seen together in ‘Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior.’ Ajay recently produced ‘Helicopter Eela’, which featured Kajol in the lead role.

The two have two kids – a daughter Nysa and a son Yug.

