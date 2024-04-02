Kajol shares fun post for husband Ajay Devgn on his birthday

Mumbai: Ajay Devgn is celebrating his 55th birthday today. On the special occasion, his wife and actor Kajol shared a cute yet hilarious post to wish the birthday boy.

On Tuesday, Kajol dropped a stunning photo of Ajay along with a note.

In the note, Kajol mentioned how Ajay would react to the thought of his birthday cake.

The note read, “Since I know ur soooooo excited about ur birthday that ur jumping up and down like a kid and clapping ur hands and turning in circles at the thought of your cake… lemme start the day off by wishing u a very very very happy birthday @ajaydevgn. PS:- if anybody has a video of him doing any of this pls send it to me immediately.”

As soon as the post was shared, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, “Happy birthday dear.”

Another user commented, “Hahhhah so cute happy birthday.”

“Wishing you a wonderful day and all the most amazing things on your Big Day! Happy Birthday Be happy!,” another user commented.

Further extending the birthday wishes, Kajol’s sister and actor Tanishaa Mukerji shared a throwback family picture to wish Ajay and captioned the post, “Happy Birthday Jay ….jaaa! Thank u for always being about family and teaching me so much with ur actions. Here’s to us always squishing u in pics ! @ajaydevgn.”

Ajay, who has delivered multiple blockbuster films, is part of several franchises and has carved out a niche through his diverse projects.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Maidaan’.

A few hours ago, the makers announced they are all set to unveil the final trailer on Ajay’s birthday.

Sharing the new poster, Ajay took to Instagram and shared the trailer announcement with his fans.

He captioned the post, “Coach S.A.Rahim aur unki #TeamIndia aa rahi hai #Maidaan mein jeet haasil karne! #MaidaanFinalTrailer Out Today!”

Based on a true story, ‘Maidaan’ is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and also features Priyamani, and Gajraj Rao along with Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles.

The film boasts a musical score by Oscar-winner AR Rahman. In 2020, producer Boney Kapoor had to dismantle the film set due to the lockdown imposed to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. In May 2021, the set of Maidaan was destroyed by Cyclone Tauktae.

Finally, the movie is all set to be released in theatres on April 10.