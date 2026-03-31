Kakatiya University students complain of rat bites, neglect in hostel

Hyderabad: The rat menace has been giving sleepless nights to hostel students of Kakatiya University in Telangana’s Hanamkonda for the past several days. On March 26, as many as 11 girls were bitten by the rodents on their toes and elbows. The girls say that, though they complained multiple times, no action has been taken.

Speaking with the media, one of the students narrated their ordeal not only with rats, but dead lizards and insects inside one of the water tanks located near their hostel as well.

“We complained to the authorities on Friday morning (March 27), but to no avail. The following day, we went to government and private hospitals to get a tetanus injection as it is not available at the health centre. Except for placing a rat pad in our room and measuring the gaps under the main door of our rooms with wood, no other action was taken. And the gaps remain as they are,” the student alleged, adding, “This is just my room. Imagine other hostel rooms.”

She also pointed out that dead lizards and insects could be seen in one of the plastic tanks located near their hostel, and because of the intense summer heat, the water smelled of plastic.

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“We know about the tank, so we are not drinking from it. What about others who are not aware of the contamination risk,” the student living in Sammakka-Sarakka hostel wondered.

She demanded that a nurse be stationed at night to address any health issues that may arise, and a wellness centre for the students where they could get medicines and healthcare on time.