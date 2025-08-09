Kaleshwaram probe: Harish Rao seeks full copy of Justice PC Ghose commission report

Hyderabad: Senior Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former Irrigation minister T Harish Rao has formally requested the Telangana government to furnish the complete 665-page report of the Justice PC Ghose Commission on the Kaleshwaram Project.

Harish Rao met chief secretary K Ramakrishna Rao at the Secretariat on Friday, August 8, and submitted two written requests, one on behalf of BRS chief and former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, and another in his personal capacity.

He urged that the comprehensive report be provided within three days. Harish Rao also obtained acknowledgements for the petitions handed over to the chief secretary.

Accompanying Harish Rao during the meeting were MLC Deshapati Srinivas, MLAs Kalelu Venkatesh, Mutha Gopal, and Bandari Laxma Reddy.

According to reports, the chief secretary assured them that the matter would be examined and information would be furnished accordingly.