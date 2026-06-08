Hyderabad: Fans of Kalki 2898 AD finally have a major update to celebrate. Director Nag Ashwin has confirmed that work on Kalki 2is moving ahead at full speed, and the team is preparing to resume shooting from next month.

The sequel to the blockbuster sci-fi film starring Prabhas is one of the most awaited Indian movies, and the latest announcement has increased excitement among fans.

When Will Kalki 2 Release?

According to Nag Ashwin, the makers are planning an aggressive shooting schedule and aim to complete a major portion of filming by April 2027. This will allow enough time for extensive visual effects work and post-production.

The director revealed that the team is targeting a theatrical release in December 2027. Reports suggest the film could arrive either in the first week of December or during the Christmas holiday season.

What Will Kalki 2 Story Be About?

The sequel will continue the story from where Kalki 2898 AD ended. The focus will shift to the larger battle against Supreme Yaskin, played by Kamal Haasan.

Sources indicate that the second chapter will feature bigger action sequences, larger-scale conflicts, and deeper exploration of the futuristic universe created in the first film. Prabhas is expected to headline some of the most ambitious action scenes of his career.

Kalki 2 Cast: Who Is Returning?

The film will see the return of Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan in key roles.

However, Deepika Padukone will reportedly not be part of the sequel. Industry reports suggest that Sai Pallavi has joined the project, although details about her character are being kept under wraps.

After the massive success of Kalki 2898 AD, expectations for the sequel are sky-high. With a star-studded cast, advanced visual effects, and Nag Ashwin’s ambitious vision, Kalki 2 is already shaping up to be one of the biggest Indian films of 2027.