Kalki to Pushpa 2: Release dates of 6 upcoming big Telugu films

Hyderabad: The first half of 2024 has been unusually quiet for the Telugu film industry, one of the biggest in India. With no major releases from big stars and only a handful of releases and hits, the industry has seen a significant slowdown. This lull in activity is attributed to two major events that have gripped the nation’s attention: the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the 2024 general elections.
The IPL, a cricketing extravaganza, has impacted movie attendance, particularly affecting evening and night shows. The elections, on the other hand, have created a political wave, especially in Andhra Pradesh, leading to a cautious approach from producers regarding movie releases.
Consequently, many films have been rescheduled for the latter half of the year, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the release of several big-budget movies.
Here’s a list of the release dates of Tollywood’s upcoming biggies.
Release Dates Of Upcoming Tollywood Films
1. Kalki2898AD – June 27th
2. PushpaTheRule – August 15th
3. Devara – September 27th
4. GameChanger – October 11th / 31st
5. HariHaraVeeraMallu – December
6. OG – Slated for a 2025 release
Despite the slow start, the second half of 2024 promises to be packed with action, drama, and the larger-than-life storytelling that Tollywood is known for.