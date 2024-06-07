Kalki to Pushpa 2: Release dates of 6 upcoming big Telugu films

Hyderabad: The first half of 2024 has been unusually quiet for the Telugu film industry, one of the biggest in India. With no major releases from big stars and only a handful of releases and hits, the industry has seen a significant slowdown. This lull in activity is attributed to two major events that have gripped the nation’s attention: the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the 2024 general elections.

The IPL, a cricketing extravaganza, has impacted movie attendance, particularly affecting evening and night shows. The elections, on the other hand, have created a political wave, especially in Andhra Pradesh, leading to a cautious approach from producers regarding movie releases.

Consequently, many films have been rescheduled for the latter half of the year, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the release of several big-budget movies.

Here’s a list of the release dates of Tollywood’s upcoming biggies.

1. Kalki2898AD – June 27th

Kalki 2898 AD New release date (Instagram)

2. PushpaTheRule – August 15th

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 (Image: X)

3. Devara – September 27th

Jr.NTR’s Devara (X)

4. GameChanger – October 11th / 31st

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani for Game Changer movie (Source: X)

5. HariHaraVeeraMallu – December

6. OG – Slated for a 2025 release

Despite the slow start, the second half of 2024 promises to be packed with action, drama, and the larger-than-life storytelling that Tollywood is known for.