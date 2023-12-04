Kamal Nath meets Chouhan, congratulates him for MP election victory

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath meets Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at his residence in Bhopal.

Bhopal: A day after the BJP’s landslide victory in Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, the state unit Congress head Kamal Nath met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The veteran Congress leader paid a customary visit to Chouhan at the CM’s house in Shyamla Hills in Bhopal. Chouhan himself received Kamal Nath and his son and Chhindwara MP Nakul Nath.

Both the leaders had a warm meeting after a month-long heated poll campaign in which they went hammer and tongs at each other.

Kamal Nath, who led the Congress campaign from the front, after witnessing defeat in the election on Sunday, had said that the BJP should work for the development of Madhya Pradesh.

The BJP swept Madhya Pradesh after securing as many as 163 seats. The Congress, which was looking to come back to power, could win only 66 seats, which was 48 seats down from its 2018 tally.

The BJP improved its count as it had won 109 seats in 2018.

