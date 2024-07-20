Kammas should help transform Hyderabad into global city: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief minister Revanth Reddy spoke highly about the Kamma community during the Kamma Global Summit in Hyderabad on Saturday, July 20.

“The Congress government does not believe in discrimination. It is committed to resolving the land dispute over the ownership of five acres of land allotted to the Kamma community. My government is ready to help irrespective of caste and creed,” CM Revanth said.

CM Revanth appealed to the Kamma community to help promote Hyderabad as a global and cosmopolitan city.

He spoke on the poor representation of Telugu leaders on a national level. “Our absence on a national level is fairly visible. Telugu leaders who excel at the national level should be encouraged irrespective of caste and creed,” CM Revanth said.

“The word Kamma means to acquaint the quality of hard work and show immense affection like a mother. Kamma community make their presence everywhere in the vicinity of fertile lands. The basic character of Kammas is to work hard and extend help to others. The Kamma community respects and shows a lot of affection for me,” the chief minister said.