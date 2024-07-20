KTR complains about defections, Congress’ promises to Telangana Guv

Hyderabad: A delegation of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs, MLCs, and other leaders, led by its working president KT Rama Rao (KTR), met with Telangana Governor Radhakrishnan on Saturday, July 20, and lodged a complaint regarding party defections and the “unfulfilled promises” made by the Congress to unemployed youth.

Addressing the media after the meeting, KTR said that the party leaders brought to the Governor’s attention the ongoing attacks on the Constitution in Telangana, along with other critical issues.

“Our party MLAs, MLCs, and available leaders met with the Governor to discuss how the Congress party has blatantly ignored its promises to the unemployed youth and students. We detailed their announcements and promises concerning 2 lakh jobs and the job calendar. We informed the Governor about their failure to increase the number of posts for Groups 1, 2, and 3, as promised. Additionally, we explained the repressive atmosphere created by Congress through the coercion, suppression, arrests, and false cases against students who demand the implementation of these promises,” he stated.

The Sircilla MLA further said that they highlighted incidents like the lathi charge at City Central Library and attacks on OU students, which mirror the “suppressive tactics used during the movement days, now being repeated by the Congress government,” adding that the Governor responded very seriously to these issues and assured them that he would call the Home Secretary to inquire further.

“The BRS party stands firmly with the unemployed youth of the state and will continue to fight until all promises made by the Congress are fulfilled,” KTR added.

On defections

He also raised concerns about “constitutional violations” in the state, informing the Governor about how their party MLAs and MLCs were “intimidated” into joining the Congress.

“We are pursuing legal action and have also complained to the Speaker. The delegation brought up the case of Danam Nagender, who, despite winning as a BRS MLA, contested as a Congress candidate for MP. We appreciate the Governor’s serious response regarding the unemployed youth,” KTR added.

“We also informed the Governor about protocol violations and how the rights of MLAs are being infringed upon. He assured us that he would seek an explanation from the government and asked us to approach him with any future issues as an opposition party. The Governor promised to ensure justice within his jurisdiction.”

KTR criticizes Rahul Gandhi

KTR criticized Rahul Gandhi for his contradictory stance on protecting the Constitution while simultaneously allowing detections. “We not only report the unconstitutional acts of the Congress to the Governor but also to the President,” he stated.

Addressing the Medigadda barrage incident, KTR said, “The Congress must now bow its head in shame after spreading false propaganda that Medigadda was washed away and Rs. 1 lakh crore was wasted in Kaleshwaram. They spread false information about a minor issue. Repairs were completed within a few days. Medigadda’s ability to withstand the current floodwaters demonstrates the greatness of the Kaleshwaram project. We will visit Medigadda soon and explain the facts to the public.”