In their quest for scenic getaways and monsoon adventures, Hyderabad‘s travel enthusiasts have brought widespread attention to waterfalls like Mallela Theertham, Ethipothala, Kuntala, Pochera and many more. These lush cascades have become weekend staples for those looking to escape the city’s chaos and immerse themselves in nature’s rhythm. Over the years, social media reels and road trip vlogs have turned these spots into well-charted tourist destinations.

But tucked away in Telangana’s Adilabad district lies Kanakai Waterfalls, a stunning trio of falls that remain surprisingly under the radar. With its rugged terrain, natural rock pools, and a dramatic series of drops surrounded by forested cliffs, Kanakai offers an experience far more raw and adventurous than its most popular counterparts. Despite being just a 6-hour drive from Hyderabad, it continues to be one of the state’s best-kept secrets. And Siasat.com dives deep into why it deserves a spot on your travel list.

Image Source: X

The three falls of Kanakai

Kanakai Waterfalls, also known as Kanaka Durga Waterfalls, is a hidden gem in the Adilabad district of Telangana. It is located near a small village called Girnur in Bazarhatnoor Mandal. The falls are located on the Kadem River and are also near a small temple dedicated to Goddess Kanaka Durga.

What makes this spot special is that it is not just one but a group of three waterfalls found along a single trail. The first, Kanakai Waterfalls, is a small and wide waterfall, where water flows gently through rocky paths.

About one kilometre ahead, you will find the main waterfall, also called the Bandrev Waterfall, where water flows from a height of 30 feet into a big pool. This is the best place to take a dip or relax by the water.

Image Source: X

A little further is the third one, Cheekati Gundam, tucked away in a dense forest with dark and quiet surroundings. All three falls are surrounded by greenery and rocky terrain, making this a great spot for both nature lovers and adventure seekers.

Travel tips

Best time to visit- August to October is ideal as the weather is pleasant and the Kanakai Waterfalls are full after the monsoon.

Start early- The waterfalls are located 290 km from Hyderabad, so it is best to start early to enjoy a peaceful day at the spot. Furthermore, it takes about 3 to 4 hours to cover all three falls and return.

Footwear matters- Moving from one waterfall to another requires some amount of trekking, so make sure you wear sturdy shoes.

Pack essentials- Carry enough drinking water, snacks, and a basic first-aid kit as shops are limited near the Kanakai Waterfalls.