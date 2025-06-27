Kancha Gachibowli land row: Advocate files NHRC complaint

Hyderabad: A formal complaint has been lodged with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) by advocate Immaneni Rama Rao, urging immediate action regarding the Kancha Gachibowli land controversy.

The complaint alleges that the Telangana state government undertook large-scale destruction of natural habitats in the area using bulldozers, without conducting any environmental impact assessment.

According to the complaint, government actions resulted in the destruction of nearly 27 acres of a naturally formed lake, approximately 135 acres of sheet rock, and about 2.5 acres of a traditional pond.

The advocate contends that these measures were carried out arbitrarily and have caused significant ecological loss.

The NHRC has acknowledged receipt of Rama Rao’s complaint and informed him that the matter is under consideration.

Google maps images show deforestation in Kancha Gachibowli land

An updated satellite image on Google Maps has drawn public attention to the scale of environmental degradation of Kancha Gachibowli land, a once-thriving green stretch on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

A comparison between Google Earth’s satellite imagery from November 2024 and April 2025 depicts a sharp contrast: dense canopy replaced by construction grids and dusty clearings.

400-acre Kancha Gachibowli land controversy

The controversy over the 400-acre Kancha Gachibowli land began escalating after the Telangana government announced plans to auction the land for industrial and infrastructure development. The area, located near the University of Hyderabad (UoH), is known for its ecological importance, including unique rock formations, dense green cover, and habitats supporting species like the Indian Peafowl, civets, and monitor lizards.

On April 2, the Telangana High Court intervened, ordering a temporary halt to tree felling on the disputed land following a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the Vata Foundation and students of UoH.

The petitioners urged the court to declare the area a national park, citing irreparable ecological damage. Advocate L Ravishankar, representing UoH, argued that although the land is government-owned, environmental clearance and biodiversity assessment were legally necessary before any clearing work could proceed.

The situation intensified further when videos emerged showing JCBs clearing trees near the UoH campus. Protests by students, teachers, and environmental activists escalated, with a teachers’ solidarity march on April 2 turning confrontational.

Telangana HC halts felling

Centre’s intervention

Adding to the pressure, the Central government, through the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) termed the state’s clearance activity “illegal” and demanded a detailed explanation.

The ministry’s letter cited violations of the Forest Conservation Act and the Wildlife Protection Act and asked for a factual and action-taken report. This intervention followed complaints from BJP MPs and environmental groups who argued that the land was ecologically sensitive and adjacent to a major public university.

BRS files complaint

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) also filed a complaint with the forest department, accusing the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) of flouting environmental norms to promote real estate activity.